Community members will have the opportunity to shop for furniture for a good cause next weekend. Alexander City’s Backpack Buddies is hosting a furniture sale that will benefit the organization and Alexander City Schools, according to director Jamie Dark.
Backpack Buddies sends food home to 111 local children every weekend so they don’t go hungry. School counselors and employees identify children in the program for the group to pack for.
“We pack child-friendly food that kids can fix themselves and we send it home every Friday afternoon,” Dark said.
The group received a donation of furniture from Friends of Hale County which helps disadvantaged schools and churches.
“(Friends of Hale County) has given some furniture to Jim Pearson (Elementary) School for their lobby,” Dark said. “And this year we had a friend who contacted us and wanted to do a fundraiser for the school system and the Backpack Buddies.”
The donation is high-end furniture priced about 80% off what it would cost in stores, Dark said. Items include dressers, benches, lamps, cushions and chandeliers.
“(Friends of Hale County director) Law Lamar is a wonderful guy and he’s all about helping the schools and underprivileged children,” Dark said. “It was the perfect timing for us and for him. He happened to have warehouse (furniture).”
The sale will be held at a building next to TitleMax Title Loans on 3916 US Highway 280. A preview sale will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 10. The entry cost is $20. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All the sales will be split 50/50 with Alexander City Schools. The portion Backpack Buddies receives will go toward food.
“Our food runs approximately $1,100 every other week,” Dark said. “We are funded totally by the community. Last year we sent out 3,136 bags over the weekend for the school year.”
Backpack Buddies packs lunches every other Wednesday at First United Methodist Trinity Campus and has 26 volunteers. In addition to food, the program has helped give teenagers Christmas gifts and has also started summer and holiday feeding programs.
“We’re looking forward to being able to put more money into the school system and to also to help sustain our backpack programs,” Dark said.
Dark said the public will like the items on sale and encourages residents to attend pre-sale, which lets customers in to buy items before the sale officially opens.
“They’ll have first dibs on anything,” Dark said. “We think we will sell out over that weekend because it’s such great stuff and the prices are fabulous.”
If anything remains from the sale, the program will host the sale again the following weekend.