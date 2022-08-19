As schools across the county begin classes this week, Jamie Dark prepares for a monumental task. On August 31, 80 volunteers will join her at First United Methodist Church of Alexander City where the group will transform the church’s basement into a temporary food bank.
This school year will mark a decade since Dark formed Backpack Buddies, an initiative that provides food for hungry children in Alexander City. Despite the milestone, Dark expects to deliver more meals this year than ever. She currently packs meals for 122 children, but fears that number will surge due to current economic woes.
“I expect that number to grow even more this year,” Dark said. “And that growth is not a good thing for our community because that means that we still have too many children going without food on the weekends and perhaps even every night.”
Dark’s fight against hunger began in 2012 when her son attended Stephens Elementary School. Dark discovered that her son’s classmate came to school every Monday often feeling nauseous and sick. She soon learned from her son’s teacher the reason.
“He had not been eating over the weekends, and I just thought well I should do something about that, and so I started taking groceries to this particular family on Fridays,” Dark said.
However, the child still went hungry, and thus Dark searched for a permanent solution. She read a newspaper article about a child from Colorado who said he would have gone hungry but not for a program that fed needy school children on weekends.
Dark realized that Alexander City could benefit from a similar initiative, and contacted administrators at Stephens Elementary School.
“Well, if there's one child, there must be more I thought, and so I went and talked to the principal, and she set me up to talk with the counselor,” she said.
School counselors began identifying students with food insecurities, upon which volunteers discreetly donated backpacks of food.
At the time, Dark prepared 12 backpacks per week for children at Stephens, but Alexander City Schools eventually codified the initiative into the Bill Myers Backpack Program. Today, it has become a district-wide partnership.
Since then, Dark’s program has continued to expand, adding both volunteers and the number of people she serves. In 2019, Dark was named Tallapoosa County’s Woman of the Year for her fight against hunger. However, for the Alexander City native, improving her community is the greatest reward.
“We are definitely benefiting our community because no child should go hungry, not in our country, with the resources that we have. We should be able to feed every child,” Dark said.
With more than 100 students receiving food, Dark said the program is currently costing about $1,200 a week, and that inflation and rising food prices have only increased the program’s expenses. Dark estimates that the cost for the upcoming school year will be around $50,000.
However, Dark worries most for the families she helps, explaining many currently must choose between food and other necessities.
“They have to make a choice,” Dark said. “Are they going to pay their rent? Are they going to buy medications that they may need? Or are they going to have enough food?”
According to Dark, many families include grandparents raising children on fixed incomes.
Given the circumstances, the group can always use financial help, she said, with most of the program’s funds stemming from private donations or grants. Dark also hosts an annual fundraiser for the service project.
For those looking to help pack bags, Dark said volunteers will meet every Wednesday after August 31 at the First United Methodist Church of Alexander City.