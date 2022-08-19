Backpack Buddies

Volunteers pack meals at First United Methodist Church of Alexander City. 

 

 Submitted / The Outlook

As schools across the county begin classes this week, Jamie Dark prepares for a monumental task. On August 31, 80 volunteers will join her at First United Methodist Church of Alexander City where the group will transform the church’s basement into a temporary food bank. 

Jamie Dark
Alexander City native Jamie Dark is president of Backpack Buddies, which feeds food-insecure children.
Backpack Buddies
Backpack Buddies initially prepared meals at the Tallapoosa County Christian Crisis Center, but moved to the Trinity Campus several years ago as the program expanded. 
Backpack Buddies food drive
According to Dark, each backpack contains 5-6 meal items (ravioli, spaghetti, tuna and crackers, etc.), two breakfast items (oatmeal, grits, etc.), six snacks (Nutrigrain bars, cheese crackers, pretzels, etc) and two fruits.  

