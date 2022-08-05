Community members will have the opportunity to shop for furniture while supporting a good cause this weekend.
Alexander City’s Backpack Buddies is hosting a furniture sale that will benefit the organization and Alexander City Schools on Saturday, August 6.
Jamie Dark has organized the fundraiser for the last several years as a means of fighting hunger, with proceeds going to feed needy children.
“The community has really rallied behind us and in support of what we are trying to do,” Dark said.
Backpack Buddies partners with school counselors and employees to identify children facing food insecurity. Dark and other community members then pack dozens of meals, sending food home to over a hundred local children every weekend.
