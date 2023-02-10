It started with feeding 12 students and now they feed over 100.
Backpack Buddies president Jamie Dark said about 10 years ago her son’s teacher told her there are children who come to school hungry on Monday mornings. This is due to some students experiencing food inefficiencies over the weekend.
Dark said she knew there was a way to help alleviate that issue, and that is how Backpack Buddies was born.
“We are totally run by volunteers,” Dark said. “We have no overhead whatsoever and 100 percent of our funds go towards the children.”
Every Wednesday, community members come to Trinity Methodist Church from 11 to 11:45 a.m. to pack food for students. In the Trinity basement, volunteers will grab a bag and go to each bin — packing one food item at a time.
The full bag is then dropped off at a table, where another volunteer ties up the bag and places it on the done shelf. Some of the foods packed include soup, fruit cups, cookies, crackers and granola bars.
However, before volunteers can pack up the food, someone has to go to Sam’s and shop for it. Donnie McClellan is the volunteer who takes on that role. McClellan has been volunteering with Backpack Buddies for the past seven years.
“It makes you feel good to help the children in Alex City,” he said.
Between the shopping, the unloading and the sorting into bins, it can take anywhere from four to six hours. McClelland said it’s a total team effort, as they try to do about 400 to 450 bags every three to four weeks.
With the bags ready by Wednesday the school counselors come by and pick up the bags on Thursdays. Dark said the schools decide which students need the bags and they discreetly put them in the student’s backpacks.
For those who want to get involved, Dark said individuals can send her text at 256-794-0688.
