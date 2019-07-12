School supplies and children’s activities will be available at the Back to School Jamboree and Fun Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Dadeville Recreation Center.
The event is sponsored by the Adams Chapter #685 Order of the Eastern Star.
The event will feature water slides, face painting, bubbles, photo booths and a speech from Dadeville High School coach Michael Taylor as well as a video presentation from University of Alabama football player and DHS alumnus Anfernee Jennings, according to Order of the Eastern Star presiding officer Valerie Pitts. Jennings is not able to be on site but will have the video presentation.
About 100 to 150 children attend the event every year, Pitts said.
“This is one of many functions that we do throughout the year,” Pitts said. “We give to local food banks. We visit the nursing homes… So it’s very important for us to be a positive light to the community.”
City and school officials will also be at the event.
The event is meant to encourage children and get them excited about returning to school, according to Pitts. The event is something children look forward to.
“They should come to the event because, like I said, we are giving out free school supplies to the children for the parents,” Pitts said. “Come out and have an exciting day at the (recreation) center.”
In case of rain, activities will move inside the recreation center.
“Don’t get discouraged by the rain,” Pitts said. “Come on out from 1 o’clock to 4 o’clock and have a great time.”
The recreation center is located at 116 Kids Ct. in Dadeville.