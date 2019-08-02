Programs, Advanced Placement and dual enrollment classes and career centers are a few of the ways Tallapoosa County and Alexander City schools prepare students for college and careers.
Tallapoosa County’s mission statement is to “ensure that every child in the Tallapoosa County School System is prepared for success in college, career and life.”
“I think all three go together to produce a graduate who has a good chance of being successful after graduation,” Tallapoosa County superintendent Joe Windle said.
Tallapoosa County Schools prepares its students for college with Advanced Placement and dual enrollment classes and professional development. The schools partner with Central Alabama Community College and Southern Union State Community College for dual enrollment.
“The good thing that opportunity affords our students is that they can accumulate college courses and credit for college courses and if they start them at ninth grade, they can be sophomores when they graduate from high school,” Windle said.
Edward Bell Career Tech Center offers a variety of courses for students who want careers in technology, welding, agribusiness, healthcare and law enforcement.
“When we look at careers, all of our students are eventually going to end up in a career,” Windle said. “Some may delay it two years, some may delay it four years, some may delay it six years, but eventually everyone ends up in some type of career field.”
Windle said the top three programs that have cutoffs are welding, law enforcement and nursing.
“When those who have a serious interest in pursuing a career early on after graduation, obviously have the opportunities afforded to them by the career tech center and the career courses we teach out there,” Windle said.
Windle said the school system also prepares its students with soft skills to use in the workforce since elementary school. Horseshoe Bend and Dadeville elementary and high schools have the LeaderinMe by Stephen Covey program, which is based off of “Seven Habits of Effective People.”
“It is a growth program model and we use it not only to build citizenship but also to build the soft skills such as personal responsibility, being on time, being responsible for your own actions,” Windle said.
The program was implemented with Dadeville’s Class of 2021 and was named a Lighthouse School, which means it produced outstanding results in school and student outcomes within four years of implementation.
“When you link all three into our mission statement — college, career and citizenship — then you find and create the opportunities to provide these students the skills they need in each of those areas,” Windle said. “College primarily focuses in the academic area and improving academic performance. Both academic and career opportunities and how we present those opportunities to our students and then citizenship by what models do we use, what programs do we use to develop citizenship and soft skills that industry and business is looking for.”
Alexander City Schools is preparing its students for college with re-approaching how it focuses on its curriculum with math and reading tying into students’ futures. Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said the board is calling it the culture of learning and the schools will expose children to all career opportunities.
“With the culture of learning, we’re going to be raising the rigor, raising the expectations, increasing the supports that our students may need and creating pathways for them to be successful,” Lankford said. “We’re going to concentrate everything around four essential questions and that is what do we want our students to know and be able to do? How will we know if they’re able to do it? What do we do if they can’t? And what do you do if you can’t?”
The school system is introducing new strategies such as having content teachers, which teach middle school, use literacy or discipline strategies in the classroom so there’s a better understanding.
“We’re going to provide all of our teachers strategies and support for interventions and then again hold everyone accountable to do anything,” Lankford said.
The school system will use The Ongoing Assessment Project for math assessment and filling in student’s gaps so teachers can intervene sooner.
The school system is also implementing Edgenuity, which is an online module that can be used for intervention and acceleration, and the original Alabama Reading Initiative to help prepare children for college.
“Our parents will also be able to work with their kids on Edgenuity because it is all web based, so they can do it from anywhere,” Lankford said. “They’ll have a particular log in, it’s related back to standards. And again it provides instructional support, it gives great data and feedback.”
For careers, Benjamin Russell has a jumpstart program where 10-through 12-graders can work first or second shift at Russell Brands and get school credit and a paycheck. Students take their core classes and use work as their elective classes.
“So that goes beyond co-op because they’re learning industrial type skills to be more marketable for the workplace and they’re making pretty good money doing it,” Lankford said.
Lankford said the city school system is working with Russell Brands to create incentives such as attendance and making good grades.
“I think at an early age we need to read with our students every single night,” Lankford said. “And then as they grow up help develop their soft skills. I think we see that in the world today that having somebody who wants to work and be productive. A lot of times that’s not our workforce anymore.”
Benjamin Russell also offers career technical classes such as family and consumer science, manufacturing, engineering and technology and business administration and marketing. Students can apply for an academy during the spring semester of their eighth grade year.