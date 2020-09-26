The term “to protect and to serve” was coined in 1955 and has become the official motto of the police academy. To show honor and respect for this service, a Back the Blue event was held at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse on Thursday morning.
The turnout was impressive despite the inclement weather and the ceremony was moved indoors, with social distancing in effect.
Elected officials, community members and first responders were honored and humbled to show unconditional support for local law enforcement at this event for its continual battle to protect and to serve.
“We depend on law enforcement to keep us safe and to have peace and tranquility,” Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said. “You are the fabric that holds this country together.”
This event was especially significant to Oliver who served as an air ambulance and military pilot for decades. He worked closely with John Rice with Heritage Action for America to bring this recognition specifically to Tallapoosa County.
“We wanted to do this in Tallapoosa County because Ed, like our law enforcement, has also put himself in harm’s way,” Rice said.
Rice urged all attendees to sign The Police Pledge, proclaiming support of America’s police and opposition of any bill, resolution or movement to defund the police. Rice said more than 300,000 residents have already signed the pledge nationwide.
Rice passed out the pledge and pens for all elected officials to sign while seated at the courthouse.
“Those in law enforcement are willing to put their lives on the line to protect and serve everyone else, which is why I pledge to always back the blue,” Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said.
Tallapoosa County superintendent Joe Windle also expressed his appreciation for those in uniform.
“It’s a special day,” Windle said. “We often overuse the word ‘special’ but when it comes to our law enforcement and first responders who go toward danger when everyone else runs away, we owe you a debt of thanks every day. God bless you and thank you for what you do. It’s a great day to gather and recognize the work you do and sacrifice you make.”
Oliver discussed the many proposed bills being discussed in with legislature as added security for those in law enforcement who work tirelessly to keep everyone else safe.
Those bills involve line of duty, extension of stress time and critical intervention training and requiring rioters to be held in jail for 48 hours.
“And the most important is a hate crime bill,” Oliver said. “(Rep.) Rex Reynolds (R-Huntsville) presented the bill, which says any action taken toward police that’s detrimental to that person will be prosecuted as a hate crime.”
The crowd in attendance all applauded for this announcement as further backing for its local police departments.
During the opening prayer, preacher Rod Siggers prayed for all law enforcement and asked for continued prayers for Alexander City Police Department Det. Drew Machen, who suffered a heart attack Monday and is still in critical condition.
“We stand with you,” Siggers said. “Let us pray for law enforcement community and also keep Drew in our prayers.”
Oliver said the purpose of this ceremony was to show honor and respect for law enforcement that have residents’ back at all times.