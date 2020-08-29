It was all shrills, hand waving and bright eyes at Russell Medical on Friday morning.
Well, it can only be assumed smiles were there as grinning cheeks pushed masks up as members of the Russell Medical Auxiliary were celebrated during a drive-thru party — a celebration normally held during May.
“We had to shut down temporarily in March as COVID-19 restrictions were put in place,” Russell Medical Auxiliary board president Emily Williams said. “We still wanted to do something for the 85 auxiliary members. We thought we could do a drive-thru to visit with them in a safe way.”
The auxiliary was established in 1987. The volunteers work in a variety of capacities including the information desk, surgery waiting, outpatient registration, emergency department and cancer center. They are often found assisting administrative offices with projects and the community relations department with health fairs and hospital tours. The auxiliary also owns and operates the Russell Medical Gift Shop — recently renamed Mill House Gifts — located next to the front lobby.
Auxiliary members were given masks, jams from New Water Farms and lunch at Friday’s celebration.
“We wanted to tell them how much we missed them,” Williams said. “We miss them so much. We thought this was a great way to let them know we are thinking about them.”
Even the oldest member of the auxiliary visited the drive-thru. Lawrence Allen, who will be 94 in October, drove through the line to greet Williams and others.