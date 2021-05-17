The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a body found in the water near Paint Creek of Lay Lake.
At approximately 6:18 p.m. Sunday a call from the Hidden Valley Community near Paint Creek described what appeared to be a body floating face down in the water. Currently Coosa County Sheriff's deputies, Chilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Alabama Law Enforcement Marine Patrol, Coosa County Coroner, Weogufka, Stewartville, and Marble Valley Volunteer fire departments are evaluating the scene.
Gap of the Mountain Rescue Squad is working to retrieve the body.
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is conducting this case as a death investigation. If you have any knowledge about this case, please contact the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922.