Joseph Rowe Jr.

Submitted / The Outlook Joseph Rowe Jr.

Local law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating Joseph Rowe Jr. of Camp Hill who has been missing since last week.

“Family filed a missing person report Tuesday,” Camp Hill police chief Danny Williams said. “They haven’t seen him in a few days. Family last spoke with him July 2 and work spoke with him July 12.”

Williams said Rowe, 46, is not native to the area but does have family nearby.

“He moved here a couple years ago to help take care of ailing family,” Williams said.

Williams said Rowe drives a white 2016 Chevy Malibu.

Williams also asked if anyone had information on the whereabouts of Rowe to contact his department at 256-896-4148 or the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Staff Writer

