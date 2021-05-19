The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Marion Ray Stodghill.
Stodghill was seen May 2 working on property on Highway 9. Stodghill was reported missing May 6 to the sheriff’s office.
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has followed up on limited leads and determined Stodghill’s last known location was on 22nd Street in Birmingham. Stodghill is possibly in a 2005 Chevrolet 1500 truck, red in color with black stripes and no tag. Stodghill is 54 years old, is 6 feet, 1 inches tall weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
In the past Stodghill has frequently stayed at homeless shelters in the Birmingham area.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Stodghill is asked to contact the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922 or an anonymous tip can be left at coosacountyso.org.