It took just over 24 hours for authorities to locate a drowning victim in the Parker Creek area of Lake Martin.
Just after 5 p.m. Friday, 20 year-old Vazquez Israel Saavedra of Mississippi was located in the water near Turkey Trot just off Coosa County Road 20 after the roofer took a canoe trip.
“The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office received a medical call about 1:30 p.m. Thursday,” Howell said.
Just minutes later a caller reported Saavedra had fallen into the waters of Lake Martin.
Howell said Saavedra took a break to enjoy the water.
“It appears to be an accident,” Howell said. “There were five other people in a canoe. One person stood up and the canoe overturned. They all fell out and had to swim to shore.”
Howell said life preservers were not being used.
Saavedra didn’t make it to the shoreline. Thursday and Friday boats from the sheriff's office and marine patrol could be seen in the Parker Creek area as well as divers going underwater.
Saavedra’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
The Coosa County Sheriff's Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol, Alexander City Fire Department and EMS, Equality Volunteer Fire Department, Kellyton Fire Department and the Alexander City/Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad assisted in the search.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Saavedra," Howell said.