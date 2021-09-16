A Coosa County grand jury will take a look at the murder charge against Jumarkis Cook.
Cook was arrested after the death of Jamal Robinson in Goodwater where witnesses and Cook himself admits both parties were shooting at each other.
Coosa County Sheriff’s Office investigator Capt. Scott Hammond was the only witness to take the stand at a preliminary hearing in front of Coosa County district court Judge Carlton Teel. Hammond said Cook was cooperative in the hours after the investigation and admitted he shot Robinson. Cook and other witnesses told Hammond what led to the shooting. Hammond said Cook admitted to traveling to Goodwater to purchase marijuana.
“(Witnesses) said Robinson got the gun from the tire and ratched it,” Hammond said.
Hammond said his knowledge of the incident had a crowd around when gunplay started.
“Goodwater (police) indicated a lot of people were on the scene for a cookout,” Hammond said.
Hammond said several witnesses including Cook spoke to investigators but four individuals did not. Hammond said Robinson was shot in the leg and back of the head.
Cook took his .40 caliber handgun to a residence placing it where it could be seen and called 911 three different times to alert authorities as to where he was at. Three .40 caliber casings were found in the area of the shooting as were eight 9mm casings and Robinson’s 9mm handgun. Robinson’s handgun was found in the bushes some 15 feet from his body.
Hammond said he didn’t know how Robinson’s gun was moved from his body and that two bullet holes were found in the car Robinson was near. Hammond said Robinson had previously been arrested for robbery and second-degree burglary while Robinson had no arrest record.
Cook was charged with murder, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
Cook is out of the Coosa County Jail after posting a $250,000 bond Aug. 13.
Teel bound the case over to the grand jury after hearing from Hammond.