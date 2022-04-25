As the economy started to struggle in Alexander City nearly 20 years ago, the City of Alexander City began to spend more than it received.
Carr, Riggs & Ingram auditor Jason Harte believes many of the city’s financial issues likely started in 2006 and before. As the years went by, administrations changed and financial reports were late or missing. Harte said for the last 16 years city expenditures have exceeded revenues in a report he gave the Alexander City City Council during a work session Thursday. Harte went back through the city’s financial reports going back to 2000 in an attempt to figure out where things went awry — to figure out when expenditures crossed above revenues.
“I took every bit of tax fees, permits, everything that was hitting the general fund and went, ‘where did we cross?’” Harte said. “We crossed in 2006.”
Harte didn’t place blame on anyone or any administration, but said the current administration needs to address the issue.
“The question at the moment is, was there nothing that could be done about the increasing expenses? — was this just inflation and the normal increases we have been seeing? Or was it our tax base that may have started dropping?” Harte said. “It doesn’t make a difference but it shows why we are where we are.”
Harte said the options may be limited in how to fix the issue. Harte said it is not likely the city could reduce expenses enough to come back under revenues without drastic cuts to city services.
“Maybe it is [revenues] that have to go up,” Harte said. “That is what we have been wondering. It may be inflation that caused expenses to go up, it’s just revenue didn’t keep up.”
Equity in utilities has gone down $8 million in the last several years.
“As we know we have been borrowing from it to keep the [general fund] up,” Harte said. “We keep pulling from it. We don’t need to pull from the utility funds.”
The presentation didn’t show numbers from 2020 and 2021 as those financial statements haven’t been audited yet.
Councilmember Scott Hardy asked if current financial practices such as hiring freezes and cutting expenses have helped. Harte said he couldn’t answer that yet as the financial audits needed to be completed to provide an answer.
“I’m scared it might not be enough,” Harte said. “If it depends on cutting the expense, that is a heavy lift. I think having the new building will help.”
Harte said the new municipal complex will likely help lower maintenance and utility costs but that is not yet fully known without the most recent year’s audits.
“This may not be the best news to see, but I think you are going to have to push the [revenues] up,” Harte said.
Harte said rumors the city had a “pot of cash” likely came from reserves held in utilities that should be used for infrastructure and maintenance in utilities.
Councilman Jimmy Keel said it appears the city is still spending more than it has coming in.
Harte said changes in monthly financial reports the council is currently getting helps in decision making.
“We probably know more now than in years,” Harte said. “Even in the best case scenario, audits are still six months or so behind.”
Harte commended current city finance director Romy Stamps for the monthly reports provided to the council. Harte said it gives councilmembers timely information to make better decisions.
A cost savings plan has been implemented and Stamps informed the council the city appears to be headed in the right direction six months into the current fiscal year.
Stamps said the city had collected 50.7 percent of the budgeted revenue for fiscal year 2022 as of April 22 but it only includes five months of sales tax.
“This is a good thing,” Stamps said. “That means we should exceed what was budgeted in revenue.”
Stamps did warn council members that sales tax is 42 percent of the city’s general fund revenue and collections this year were down 4.5 percent below last year’s collection. Stamps said revenues from licensing and permitting, such as business licenses and building permits, is the second highest revenue source for the general fund.
Mayor Woody Baird said city staff were researching what other municipalities have done to increase revenue in licensing and permitting and also making sure the city is capturing all it is allowed to help increase revenue.
Stamps said the city is not currently raiding the utilities fund like it did to start the fiscal year. Baird said $2.3 million was borrowed from the utilities at the beginning of the fiscal year to pay salaries and other expenses in the general fund but has since been paid back thanks to collection of ad valorem taxes.
Stamps said this is where having a reserve fund is crucial. Currently, city leaders are trying to build this fund.
But since the initial hurdle of the current fiscal year, Stamps said the year is going great.
“We are not borrowing anymore from utilities and that is a wonderful thing,” Stamps said. “All that we are receiving is just what we budgeted.”
Stamps said cost cutting measures are working as well. She said six and half months into the fiscal year, the city was at 50.1 percent of total budgeted expenses for the year. Stamps also said the lion's share of expenses in the general fund came from police, fire and public works.
Fire Chief Reese McAlister spoke to council members about needs in his department, especially in regard to pay. McAlister said the department is losing personnel to other departments in the area where firefighters are not having to answer medical calls and receiving the same – or more – pay.
Council president Buffy Colvin was pleased with the reports from Stamps.
“This is the best presentation on city finances since 2016 when I got here,” Colvin said.
No decisions were made in the work session.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 2.