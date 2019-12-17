The state of aviation and Auburn University’s flying program were the topics of Thursday’s Dadeville Kiwanis Club meeting. James Birdsong, of Auburn University’s aviation department, spoke at the meeting.
The Wright brothers’ first flight school was set up in Montgomery in 1910, according to Birdsong.
“Just prior to 1910 when they set up their flight school, they came to Auburn to get help with the redesign of their traditional Wright Flyers,” Birdsong said.
There were about 4,500 pilots in the U.S. Army Air Corps before World War II compared to 12,000 pilots in the U.S. Air Force today.
“We did not have the number of pilots we needed in this country,” Birdsong said. “They were not trained well. They didn’t have good equipment.”
Then-President Franklin Roosevelt created a civilian pilot training program, which gave grants to any organization to train pilots. Auburn University took part in the grant and trained 1,100 pilots before the war.
After 9/11 there was a steep decline of pilots in the industry for almost a decade.
“Airlines were not in good shape in this country nor was the whole industry,” Birdsong said.
The terrorist attack caused a huge pilot turnover and Birdsong said more are going to be retiring soon creating a pilot shortage in the next decade.
“Folks who stayed in the industry (after 9/11) kept getting older and older and older and you have to retire as a pilot in the United States at age 65 as an airline pilot,” Birdsong said. “You could be a tri-athlete but you’d have to retire. It’s just what the law says.”
The plane emergencies such as the Airbus A320-215 landing on the Hudson River and the Colgan Air Flight 3406 that crashed flying from Newark, New Jersey to Buffalo, New York, were also major problems for the last decade of aviation. The incidents changed aviation training standards, according to Birdsong.
“It used to be 250 flight hours was the minimum to get in with a commercial certificate; today it’s 1,500 hours (to become a pilot),” Birdsong said.
Flying without a college degree is possible, but most major airlines want pilots to have a degree because they’re paying them to work up to captain and make good decisions, according to Birdsong.
Birdsong said starting salaries for pilots nowadays are about $50,000. The pilot of the Colgan Air Flight who crashed in 2009 was paid about $16,000.
Technology is changing quickly and connects the world with shipping goods and exports.
Auburn offers professional flight and aviation management degrees and currently has 499 students in its program, according to Birdsong. A lot of former students now serve as military pilots.
The university has 34 aircrafts in its fleet and will have about 40 at the end of the year. It also has seven different simulators.
“How we train pilots and how we use simulators — and again there’s basically a crossover of simulators and gaming — the Air Force right now is using virtual reality and augmented reality to train pilots,” Birdsong said. “They’re finding they’re able to do it in about half the time that it normally takes them to learn.”
The university is starting research on using virtual reality to train pilots.
The department also teaches a three-day drone course for law enforcement, bridge inspectors and department of transportation members to take.
“We want everyone to be proficient in what they do but also to aspire to be leaders within their industry wherever they go,” Birdsong said.