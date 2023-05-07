Driving down old Highway 280, one may catch a glimpse of the sign that says, “Small town Big Dreams.”
Camp Hill is home to roughly 1,260 people and sits between Dadeville and Auburn — just off from the main road. However, according to residents and researchers, it was booming years ago.
With its proximity to Auburn University, a group of university researchers documented some of the town’s history and presented their findings to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) at the end of 2022.
“Camp Hill is actually what started all the others, like Dadeville and Waverly, they were super tiny,” Lori Sadler said. “They were basically what Camp Hill is now.”
Sadler is a graduate student and joined the research project in conjunction with a public history course. For her part, Sandler collected historical photos of Camp Hill’s downtown district for the project. Keith Hebert, associate professor in the history department, and Elijah Gaddis, assistant professor in the history department, are the faculty members who oversaw the project.
“Some of the research is African American life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries,” Gaddis said. “And Camp Hill is a place that is really, really important for that history — not just in Alabama, and not just in the south, but more broadly.”
Downtown Camp Hill
According to Sadler’s thematic narrative, Camp Hill took off as a railroad town after the civil war. It was one of the major stops on a line that went from Goodwater to Opelika.
The railroad created an easy mode of trade, and as a result, Camp Hill started to develop a cotton industry and the W.M. Connie’s Cotton Ginnery was even later developed. By 1907, it produced 150 bales of cotton a week.
“The whole town was built around that depot, and it was thriving,” Sadler said. “Then ‘white flight’ happened (and) they just left.”
Resident Jean Mosley said she still remembers when Camp Hill was in its thriving years.
“We’d always say it was kind of booming, like those old country western towns in the movies,” she said. “We had a movie theater, two or three grocery stores, a hardware store, insurance companies, an automobile dealer, a couple of clothing stores and a children’s store.”
They also had drug stores, cleaners, bus stops, furniture stores and cafes, which at the time were segregated. Mosley’s family didn’t get to go to town much unless it was a special occasion like Christmas Eve. She said when you went then, you could barely walk, it was so crowded.
All of that changed with integration. Mosley said she expected some things to close down once integration began but could not have predicted how quickly businesses shut down and moved out.
“It was disappointing, but as Blacks, we were used to not having too much anyway and we didn’t have the freedom to just peruse around in the stores,” she said.
When Mosley was a girl, she was allowed to shop but wasn’t allowed to try anything on. Going shoe shopping, she would use a string to measure her foot and then measure that with the shoe to see if it would fit.
Education
Throughout her childhood, schools were also still segregated. The buses didn’t have heat or air conditioning. It was common to have a bus breakdown, which forced students to walk to school. Sometimes they wouldn’t get a book, and if they did it was tattered.
“They’d bring in old, raggedy books that had been torn up — that were disposable, ready for the trash dump from the white schools,” she said. “(They’d) bring them to our schools and pages would be missing and covers would be missing.”
While Camp Hill had public buses, Black individuals sat in the back rows of seats. If they went to see a movie, they sat upstairs and few went to college, largely because it was inaccessible. Mosley said she can’t recall if another classmate went to college as she later did.
Mosley returned to Camp Hill after she received higher education, and taught at the same school she once attended, Edward Bell. Though at the time she attended, it was called Tallapoosa County Training School. The training school was a Rosenwald School, which was a collection of schools meant to provide Black children with education in the South.
Mosley largely taught whatever the school needed from math to social science. Throughout her teaching career, she also taught at Dadeville High School.
Salder said one of the comments she heard while talking to residents was how they wish they had a grocery store. Mosley said she too would like to see Camp Hill with more businesses again such as grocery stores, drug stores and even clothing stores.
“We had an automobile dealer, some service stations and a welding shop, and a Dairy Queen; I liked to see all that stuff back again,” Mosley said. “We even had a football team, one of the best in the area.”
Sharecroppers’ movement
For a chunk of its history, Camp Hill was a cultural-economic center, according to Gaddis. He said the town’s significance went beyond the region, including its founding role with the Universalist Church in the southeast and its hand in the sharecropper’s movement.
Moseley’s parents were sharecroppers, growing cotton to peanuts to sugarcane. By 1939, they were able to get their own place. For most of her life, like others in Camp Hill, she heard stories about the sharecropper’s union organizer, Ralph Gray.
Gray would later die by lynching after a white mob attacked one of the union meetings. As a warning, his body was also displayed on the courthouse steps.
Gaddis learned about Gray’s story early on during researching Camp Hill. Surprisingly, one of his students found the bill from the county for the removal and burying of Gray’s body. Gaddis said while it’s grisly and tragic, a detail like that is an important part of the overall history and Gray’s story.
“There’s another way of telling history that I think is important where the sharecroppers’ union and the Camp Hill massacre are central pieces of how we understand history in Alabama and in the south,” Gaddis said. “The struggle that we now think of as the civil rights movement, in the 50s and 60s, how early that was going on in places like Camp Hill.”
Appalachian Regional Commission
Gaddis said public history tends to come from archives and court records, but in tight-knit communities like Camp Hill, a lot of history comes from people — with their stories, personal items and photos.
After the semester-long research, the students had to boil everything down to 200-250 words and a couple of images as preparation for the presentation. All seven of the students then collaborated to make a 15-minute presentation showcasing Camp Hill to the commission.
ARC works with economic heritage as its slogan states it's all about, “investing in Appalachia’s economic future.” As such, the organization offers grants and other funding opportunities.
Gaddis said not only does he hope this research project aids in the access to some of those funds, but also that more people seek out Camp Hill’s history and that the interest revives again as so many in the community are working toward.
“It is obviously a town with leadership and vision for its future,” Gaddis said.
Sadler interjected that the town also possesses immense pride.
“The people who live there have a lot of pride for their community, which is great,” Sadler said. “You need that to bring it back.”