camp hill history
Buy Now

Photo illustration: A team of researchers from Auburn University collected photos of Camp Hill through the years to design a presentation for the Appalachian Regional Commission. Photos submitted.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Driving down old Highway 280, one may catch a glimpse of the sign that says, “Small town Big Dreams.”

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you