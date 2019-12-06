State government actions on medical marijuana, violent crime and the criminal justice system were the main topics of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday.
Attorney General of Alabama Steve Marshall and State Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) gave updates on governmental affairs at the event hosted at the Betty Carol Graham Center at Central Alabama Community College.
Marshall’s talk focused on the state’s violent crime rate, the state board of pardons and paroles and changing the prison system. Marshall has been the state’s attorney general since 2017.
Marshall spoke about police officers dying while responding to a call. Five officers have died in the line of duty this year.
“This has been a terrible year for law enforcement in Alabama,” Marshall said. “I’ve been to UAB three times for officers who have been shot in the line of duty and lived.
"Probably one of the more difficult moments of my year was to sit down with a 4-year-old daughter of one of those officers who died. Being able to share with that girl about the fact her father was a hero. She looked back at me and said, ‘Daddy won’t talk to me anymore,’ and it broke my heart.”
Marshall said the violent crime rate has risen since 2010 and the state is now including federal partners such as the FBI again.
The state’s violent crime rate for the last five years is more than 19% and is about 22% for a 10-year period, Marshall said. Alabama is the fifth highest in violent crime and has the 17th highest murder rate in the country.
“That number isn’t something you’re probably aware of but you are aware right now of the 3-year-old little girl who was killed in Birmingham when she was kidnapped; a 20-year-old girl in Auburn who was taken away from a convenience store, killed and now a capital murder case is pending,” Marshall said. “We hear about the sheriff now in Lowndes County.”
About 78% of prison inmates in Alabama were convicted of violent crimes. The remaining inmates are there with significant histories of crime and aren’t in prison as long, Marshall said.
“When we’re having those discussions about sentencing reform or criminal justice reform, we went through a significant round of that back in 2010, 2011, 2012 when our prison system roughly had 31,000 inmates,” Marshall said.
The state currently has 56,000 fewer inmates than it previously had from the early on in 2010, according to Marshall.
The state has also reformed its board of pardons and paroles to make it accountable and keep violent criminals in prison longer. Marshall said some murder convicts sentenced for life were getting out after seven or eight years previously.
“They should be making decisions about what’s best for public safety and communities and they weren’t doing that,” Marshall said.
Gov. Kay Ivey now appoints the board director instead of it choosing someone from within. Charles Graddick is the current director.
“There’s no guarantee anyone who gets out of prison is going to do the right thing, but we’ve got to do a good job of evaluating those,” Marshall said. “We give them that chance and make sure we have supervision on them when they’re out to ensure they’re doing the right thing.”
Marshall named Julia Tutwiler Prison as a recently reformed place in restructuring. After hiring new officials, the jail is now a model for other prisons.
The state can now raise correction officer salaries and is looking to place 1,000 guards at all prisons in the state.
“We’ve got several prisons that simply can’t do the job anymore,” Marshall said. “They weren’t designed for this purpose and things have changed since they originally built.”
The state is also trying to address mental health issues in the criminal justice system. Marshall said many times someone with mental health issues has nowhere to go to get help and is charged with crimes as way to get help.
“Law enforcement is becoming the mental health officers in our state beyond that your esteemed probate judge,” Marshall said. “That’s not an ideal system, but we’re not unique to Alabama in that. It’s an area that we have to continue to make progress.”
The state is also looking for advocates for prison inmates and for those with mental health issues. Oliver said the state has merged mental health and prisons into one issue to address.
“It’s going to be something where the legislature has to approach it comprehensively,” Oliver said.
The state is also working on the opioid crisis, has trials pending on “pill mill” doctors, who prescribe or dispense narcotics inappropriately or for non-medical reasons, and is trying to re-train doctors on prescribing opioids, Marshall said.
“It touches mental health and public health as well as law enforcement,” Marshall said. “I am encouraged by the progress we made. There is clearly more to do.”
Oliver talked about resolutions passed by the state House of Representatives at its last session. The state passed a $7.1 billion budget and $2.2 billion general budget.
Oliver is on the House Health Commission, which is studying medical marijuana by looking at what other states are doing and partnering with UAB for a study.
“This is the third year (the House has) been running this bill,” Oliver said. “What we’ve done is extend one bill into another. But surprisingly there’s very little research done on (Cannabidiol) oil. You would think after 100 years of it being around in this country someone would have done extensive research and testing.”
The House did not pass a state lottery bill because it came in last minute and was “unacceptable,” according to Oliver.
The House is looking at making all boaters take a safety course before operating on Alabama lakes and another bill is attempting to establish training standards for 911 operators, according to Oliver.
Oliver sponsored a two-year commission on veteran suicide and it is sending people around the county to study the suicide rate. The commission will either end or see if it can do something with its research after two years.
“We have an abnormally high suicide rate compared to urban areas,” Oliver said.
There were 128 veteran suicides in the stat in 2016, according to Veterans Affairs.