Dadeville Elementary and Dadeville High School are switching to a week of remote learning with at least 16 employees in quarantine, Tallapoosa County Schools announced just as class let out Thursday.
Students will stay home for remote learning starting Friday, Feb. 19 and return to face-to-face instruction on Friday, Feb. 26. Teachers and staff will continue to instruct from campus.
According to the school district's COVID-19 dashboard, 12 Dadeville Elementary employees went into quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure Wednesday, while four high school employees went into quarantine Monday. The dashboard may still be being updated for Thursday, deputy superintendent Casey Davis said.
Several of those in quarantine are lunchroom workers, Davis said. The neighboring elementary and high schools share a lunchroom.
With the lunchroom out of operation, the schools have tentatively set Tuesday for free meal program recipients to pick up food for the week.
In a letter sent home to parents, Dadeville Elementary principal Rance Kirby said the school was going remote due to "a number of our essential employees" having to quarantine.
"Teachers and staff will be on-site, delivering instruction via remote methods," Kirby said. "Teachers will be in contact with you in the days ahead."
As Tallapoosa County Schools has done previously, Kindergarten through second-grade students are being sent home with packets while older students will receive instruction through school-issued laptops.
Students without reliable internet are required to pick up packets from campus Friday.
"We are extremely sorry about this late notice and inconvenience," Kirby said in the letter. "Our TOP PRIORITY is the safety of your child. We do not take that responsibility lightly."
Friday will be the second time this academic year that any of Tallapoosa County Schools has had to go remote for more than one day. In January, Reeltown Elementary and Reeltown High School went remote for two weeks due to a similar COVID-related staffing shortage.
Tallapoosa County Schools also had remote learning days to allow teachers to get their first and second vaccine shots, and on Tuesday due to icy weather.