The Alexander City Police Department has arrested and charged Winston Ocie Hayes of Ashland with multiple counts related to sexual acts with a minor.
Hayes, 46, of Ashland was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sex abuse and enticing a child.
“These acts are reported to have occurred over a period of time and reported in July,” ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood said. “There is more than one occurrence.”
Easterwood said the female victim is 14 years old.
Hayes is currently in the Tallapoosa County Jail with a $200,000 bond available to him.
According to Alabama law, first-degree sodomy is a Class A felony and if found guilty a person can be sentenced to between 10 and 99 years in prison. A person is guilty of sodomy when they engage in deviate sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion; engages in deviate sexual intercourse with a person who is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated; or the suspect is 16 years old or older, engages in deviate sexual intercourse with a person who is less than 12 years old.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony and person found guilty can serve between one and 10 years in prison. A person commits first-degree sexual abuse if they subject another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion or subjects another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacited.
Enticing a child is a Class C felony and a person found guilty can serve between one and 10 years in prison.
According to Alabama law, “It shall be unlawful for any person with lascivious intent to entice, allure, persuade, or invite, or attempt to entice, allure, persuade or invite, any child under 16 years of age to enter any vehicle, room, house, office or other place for the purpose of proposing to such child the performance of an act of sexual intercourse or an act which constitutes the offense of sodomy or for the purpose of proposing the fondling or feeling of the sexual or genital parts of such child or the breast of such child, or for the purpose of committing an aggravated assault on such child, or for the purpose of proposing that such child fondle or feel the sexual or genital parts of such person.”