American households can now order an additional set of four rapid COVID-19 antigen tests beginning this week as part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to expand testing.
The program, which launched back in January, allows a maximum of eight tests per household. Households that took part in the first round of tests giveaways can now order an additional four while those that missed the opportunity can order up to eight tests.
Although theomicron surge may be passing, health officials are still urging the public to take advantage of the free testing kits.
Susan Foy, the director of marketing at Russell Medical Center, said the kits could be extremely beneficial should another case spike occur later this year.
“We encourage people to take advantage of this free offering and keep these tests in your home in the event we experience another surge,” she added.
According to Foy, the hospital is beginning to experience a large dip in positive COVID-19 cases with the hospital reporting just five positive cases to the Alabama Department of Public Health in the past two weeks.
“The demand for COVID testing dropped significantly in February and wediscontinued drive-through testing and directed patients back to Russell Medical Urgent Care for COVID tests,” Foy said.
Just 22 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tallapoosa County since March 7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
Based on this lower positivity rate in Tallapoosa County, Foy said Russell Medical Center is also changing its visitation status to “yellow”, which allows for more visitors in certain areas of the hospital.
Even as the hospital does not currently have any COVID-positive patients in its facilities at this time, Foy recommended that anyone that begins to experience COVID-related symptomsgo to Russell Medical Urgent Care for a test, or utilize the at-home tests.
All tests ship free via the U.S. Postal Service. An online order can be placed atCOVIDtests.gov.