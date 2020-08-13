Dadeville’s nonprofit art organization Everything’s Art will host its inaugural art festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Pennington Park located in downtown Dadeville. Following the event will be live music at the park pavilion from 5 to 7 p.m.
The family-friendly event will feature more than 30 local artisans, kids activities, food trucks and exposure to the Dadeville art scene.
“We just wanted to host a fun event for the community to come down, shop and look around,” event coordinator Rick Hidding said. “It’s something for the people of Dadeville to do and also invites neighboring areas as well.”
The artists market will feature 29 booths but a handful of tents are double booths with multiple artists. The vast range of homemade items include carved golf balls, acrylic painting, oil painting, origami, print making, painted signs, metal sculptures, woodworking, soaps and lotions and more.
“We’ve got a good variety of artwork,” Hidding said.
There will be a kids’ corner featuring three different events under tents. One will be a cookie decorating table where children can design two pre-baked cookies for $1 and take them home or eat them on the spot.
Artist Linda Thurlow and Raining Dogs Gallery owner Will York will guide a printmaking station with small woodcarvings. They will assist children with inking up those carvings with art paper and a pressed image.
The Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County are also volunteering their time to teach origami lessons on site.
“Pennington Park is one block from the courthouse and across from the post office,” Hidding said. “We’ll have some really good food and great vendors.”
Four food trucks will offer tasty treats throughout the day including Nannie Bell’s Catering, Drive By Tacos, Memphis to Bama BBQ and O Town ice cream.
At 5 p.m. Patsy Cline impersonator Tina Marie Hosey will take the pavilion stage with Chris Rainz to perform some favorite tunes from Chris Stapleton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Johnny Cash and more.
Bring chairs to enjoy the show and masks are encouraged for all attendees.
“We will have 500 masks for people who don’t have one but we’ve asked all vendors to please wear one and prefer all visitors to wear masks as well,” Hidding said. “The various tents will be scattered throughout the park so there is at least 6 feet if not more between tents and all of them will be in the afternoon shade.
Well-behaved dogs on leashes are also welcome.
Everything’s Art volunteers will man an information booth for those interested in learning more about the organization or those wanting to make a donation to the cause.
“There is absolutely no pressure but any donation would help support the arts in Dadeville,” Hidding said.
Everything’s Art launched free art classes within some Tallapoosa County Schools last year, which have been halted due to new COVID-19 restrictions. It also had planned for some adult and children art classes to be held at Zazu’s Verandah that are also currently on hold.
“We had a curriculum ready for the coming school year but we’re on hold until they decide to invite us back,” Hidding said. “We’re waiting to see what happens in September and October before re-scheduling the art classes we had scheduled for May through August.”
For more information about Art in the Park or Everything’s Art, call Hidding at 256-307-2224.