Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Dec. 3

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 2

• Steven Glenn Hendrix, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Anthony Keon Cox, 25, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Cruelty to animals and rabies vaccination required was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 1

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 30

• Ziyah Adarian Minnifield, 22, of Opelika was arrested for failure to appear.

• Lacee Alexis Avery, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 29

• Japera Victoria Goshea, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

• Valerie Autrey Arnold, 37, of Goodwater was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

• Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and burglary was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 28

• Tommie Lee Odom, 67, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 27

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Nov. 26

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Illegal possession of prescription drugs was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 24

• Caderick De'Quan Hunter, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Latravius Kelley Jr., 22, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, p;ossession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jaylan Sharod Finley, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.

• Kearre Lashea Bozeman, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and driving under the influence of combined substances.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 23

• Valencia Donshe Moore, 41, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of combined substances was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 22

• Curtis Brown Jr., 58, of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.

• Alquavious Shunrecius Howell, 20, of Kellyton was arrested for possession of a pistol by a drunk.

• Virgil Dontrice Haggod, 35, of Orangeburg, South Carolina was arrested for public intoxication.

• Austin Blake Tart, 23, of Auburn was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Kenneth Todd Lambo, 22, of Ft. Benning, Georgia was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tarashus Laron Knight, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for criminal trespass.

• Michael Wayne Cleveland, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Simone Necole Hutchins, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for burglary, harassment and domestic violence.

• Joshua Jay Mitchell, 38, of Roanoke was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a pistol by a drunk was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 21

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 20

• Cedricia Lashay Johnson, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Tyrone Lakeith Heard Sr., 38, of Alexander City was arrested for thefrt.

• Michael Wayne Cleveland, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 19

• David Lamar Arnold, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.

• Austin Blake Miller, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for assault.

• Robin Wade Crouch, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

• Brandon Lee Broadway, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tabitha Leigh Reed, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication and resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.

• Robbery was reported in Alexander City.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

