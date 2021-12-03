Dec. 3
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 2
• Steven Glenn Hendrix, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Anthony Keon Cox, 25, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Cruelty to animals and rabies vaccination required was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 1
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 30
• Ziyah Adarian Minnifield, 22, of Opelika was arrested for failure to appear.
• Lacee Alexis Avery, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 29
• Japera Victoria Goshea, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
• Valerie Autrey Arnold, 37, of Goodwater was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
• Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and burglary was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 28
• Tommie Lee Odom, 67, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 27
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Nov. 26
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Illegal possession of prescription drugs was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 24
• Caderick De'Quan Hunter, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Latravius Kelley Jr., 22, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, p;ossession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jaylan Sharod Finley, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.
• Kearre Lashea Bozeman, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and driving under the influence of combined substances.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 23
• Valencia Donshe Moore, 41, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of combined substances was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 22
• Curtis Brown Jr., 58, of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.
• Alquavious Shunrecius Howell, 20, of Kellyton was arrested for possession of a pistol by a drunk.
• Virgil Dontrice Haggod, 35, of Orangeburg, South Carolina was arrested for public intoxication.
• Austin Blake Tart, 23, of Auburn was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Kenneth Todd Lambo, 22, of Ft. Benning, Georgia was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tarashus Laron Knight, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for criminal trespass.
• Michael Wayne Cleveland, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Simone Necole Hutchins, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for burglary, harassment and domestic violence.
• Joshua Jay Mitchell, 38, of Roanoke was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a pistol by a drunk was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 21
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 20
• Cedricia Lashay Johnson, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Tyrone Lakeith Heard Sr., 38, of Alexander City was arrested for thefrt.
• Michael Wayne Cleveland, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 19
• David Lamar Arnold, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.
• Austin Blake Miller, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for assault.
• Robin Wade Crouch, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Brandon Lee Broadway, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tabitha Leigh Reed, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication and resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.
• Robbery was reported in Alexander City.