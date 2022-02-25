Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Feb. 25

• James Dillion Cox, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 24

• Kimisha Briann Little, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Autumn Caldwell Tanner, 41, of Dadeville was arrested for public intoxication and tampering with physical evidence.

• William Daniel Milner, 41, of Dadeville was arrested for public intoxication.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 23

• Public intoxication and tampering with physical evidence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 22

• Lorenzo Calvin Crawford, 48, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Danny Ray Woods, 61, of Hazlehurst, Georgia was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 21

• Hykeene McDade, 30, of Montgomery was arrested for driving while license suspended.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 20

• Leroy Phillip Smith, 61, of Atlanta was arrested for possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and bail jumping.

• Dameon Calhoun, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Christopher Obryan Glenn, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 19

• Misha June Petty Brown, 62, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance., possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Felix Alandas Kennebrew III, 24 of Tallassee was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Alexander James Barnes, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Aggravated theft by deception was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 18

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

