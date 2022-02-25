Feb. 25
• James Dillion Cox, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 24
• Kimisha Briann Little, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Autumn Caldwell Tanner, 41, of Dadeville was arrested for public intoxication and tampering with physical evidence.
• William Daniel Milner, 41, of Dadeville was arrested for public intoxication.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 23
• Public intoxication and tampering with physical evidence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 22
• Lorenzo Calvin Crawford, 48, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Danny Ray Woods, 61, of Hazlehurst, Georgia was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 21
• Hykeene McDade, 30, of Montgomery was arrested for driving while license suspended.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 20
• Leroy Phillip Smith, 61, of Atlanta was arrested for possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and bail jumping.
• Dameon Calhoun, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Christopher Obryan Glenn, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 19
• Misha June Petty Brown, 62, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance., possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Felix Alandas Kennebrew III, 24 of Tallassee was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alexander James Barnes, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Aggravated theft by deception was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 18
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.