Jan. 6
• Arron Lynard Jackson, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 5
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 4
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 3
• Lagestar Tyrese Goggans, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Jeffery Braden Welcher, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Stalking was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 2
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Cruelty to animals was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 1
• David Cornelius Mosley, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Kimberly Nicole Wainwright, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
• Tristian Renee Shaw, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and failing to appear was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 31
• Antonio Jorvonne Sligh, 43, of Roanoke was arrested for public intoxication.
• Lia Veronica Butler, 55, of New Site was arrested for theft.
• Stalking was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• A cat bite was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 30
• Naszier Hasan Napoleon, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
Dec. 29
• Samuel Quameel Billingsley, 25, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fraudulent use of credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 28
• James Robert Bonner, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 27
• Yo'Naski Tyquon Cunningham, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Kayla Renae Tharpe, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• A racoon bite was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 26
• Michael Wayne Cleveland, 54, of Alexander City was arrested for theft, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Vondale Nichole Silmon, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Zole Raquel Cleveland, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.
• Attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 25
• Solomon Lamar Thomas, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Curtis Brown III, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 24
• Shomeka Shuntae Davis, 41, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 23
• Adam Clark Pearson, 59, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Jeremy Corbridus McNeal, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 22
• Zakedria Juashay Moten, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 21
• Tyus Decoby Maxwell, 23, of Goodwater was arrested for carrying a pistol unlawfully and possession of marijuana.
• Shannon Dwayne Causey, 48, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol unlawfully was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 20
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 19
• Kalia Berry Roshawnda, 42, of Montgomery was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cedric Santavious Woodyard, 31, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 18
• Phillip R. Hart, 26, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required.
• Alayah Shea Collum, 18, of Dadeville was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 17
• Justin Dewayne George, 31, of Equality was arrested for domestic violence.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.