Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Jan. 6

• Arron Lynard Jackson, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 5

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 4

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 3

• Lagestar Tyrese Goggans, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Jeffery Braden Welcher, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

• Stalking was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 2

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Cruelty to animals was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 1

• David Cornelius Mosley, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Kimberly Nicole Wainwright, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and failure to appear.

• Tristian Renee Shaw, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and failing to appear was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 31

• Antonio Jorvonne Sligh, 43, of Roanoke was arrested for public intoxication.

• Lia Veronica Butler, 55, of New Site was arrested for theft.

• Stalking was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• A cat bite was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 30

• Naszier Hasan Napoleon, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

Dec. 29

• Samuel Quameel Billingsley, 25, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fraudulent use of credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 28

• James Robert Bonner, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 27

• Yo'Naski Tyquon Cunningham, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Kayla Renae Tharpe, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• A racoon bite was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 26

• Michael Wayne Cleveland, 54, of Alexander City was arrested for theft, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

• Vondale Nichole Silmon, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Zole Raquel Cleveland, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.

• Attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 25

• Solomon Lamar Thomas, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Curtis Brown III, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 24

• Shomeka Shuntae Davis, 41, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 23

• Adam Clark Pearson, 59, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Jeremy Corbridus McNeal, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 22

• Zakedria Juashay Moten, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 21

• Tyus Decoby Maxwell, 23, of Goodwater was arrested for carrying a pistol unlawfully and possession of marijuana.

• Shannon Dwayne Causey, 48, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol unlawfully was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 20

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 19

• Kalia Berry Roshawnda, 42, of Montgomery was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Cedric Santavious Woodyard, 31, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 18

• Phillip R. Hart, 26, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required.

• Alayah Shea Collum, 18, of Dadeville was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Dec. 17

• Justin Dewayne George, 31, of Equality was arrested for domestic violence.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

