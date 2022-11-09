Dadeville Police Department
Nov. 2
- A report was filed for criminal mischief third that occurred on East South Street.
Nov. 4
- A report was filed for theft of property second that occurred on Freeman Drive.
- A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on North Broadnax Street resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries.
- Edward Alvies, 51, was arrested for domestic violence third and attempting to elude law enforcement on Wink Drive.
Nov. 5
- A report was filed for breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property third that occurred on Rice Avenue.
- Michael Giles, 61, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication on Herren Street.
- A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in minor damage and no injuries.
- A report was filed for breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property second on Rice Avenue.
Nov. 6
- Tanya Moxley, 44, of Dadeville was arrested for driving under the influence on East South Street.
- Gregory Goodwin, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance on U. S. Highway 280.
- Tiffany McCormick, 39, of Camp Hill was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second on U.S. Highway 49 North.
- A report was filed for aggravated assault that occurred on Village Street.
- Michael Farley, 43, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for theft of property first.
Nov. 7
- Amber Ennis, 37, of Newsite was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on U. S. Highway 49 North.
- James Crayton, 50, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
- Anthony Cox, 26, of Dadeville was arrested on warrants for breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property second.
Nov. 8
- A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in minor property damage and no injuries.
- A report was filed for violation of a protection order that occurred in the Dadeville area.
- A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on Youngs Ferry Road resulting in minor property damage and no injuries.
- A report was filed for theft of property fourth that occurred on North Broadnax Street.
- A three vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage and no injuries.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
Nov. 6
- Michael Farley of Adair Drive in Dadeville was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to register.
Nov. 7
- David Benson of Rockford was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear arraignment.
- Samantha Brown of Tuskegee was arrested for public intoxication.
- Aaron Tanker of Duncanville, AL, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Nov. 8
- A theft report was taken in the area of Notasulga Road.
- German Franco of Alexander City was arrested for probation violation.
- Alonzo Blackmon of Alexander City was arrested for a failure to appear child support.