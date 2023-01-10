Alexander City Police Department
Dec. 19
Cesar Aldair Soriano Mancilla, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
John Stacy Gilbert, 54, of Rockford was arrested for theft.
Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
Arson was reported in Alexander City.
Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 20
Charles Frank Martin Jr., 52, of Alexander City was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported Alexander City
Theft was reported Alexander City
A person leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 21
Andrew Monteze Smith, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
Kedric Lashon Hollenquest, 42, of Dothan, Alabama was arrested for public intoxication.
Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City
Theft by deception was reported in Alexander City
Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 22
Clifton Darrell Slaughter, 46, of Daviston was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 23
Christopher Brandon Price, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
Katherine Marie Ruff, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Disturbing a private image with intent to harass, threaten or coerce was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 24
Dylan Wade Miller, 25, of Jackson Gap was arrested for a violation of domestic violation protection order.
Dylan Wade Miller, 25, of Jackson Gap was arrested for bail jumping.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
Dec. 25
Shane Hendricks Valladares, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Shane Hendricks Valladares, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for FTA (Contempt of Court)
Johnnie Louis Smoot Jr., 41, of Alexander City was arrested for FTA.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
A domestic dispute was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
Cruelty to animals was reported in Alexander City.
Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 27
Josh Robinson of Hoover was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a probation revocation.
Dec. 28
Jacory Johnson of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for criminal trespassing.
A theft was reported on County Road 34.
Dec. 31
Darryll Young of Alexander City was arrested on three outstanding warrants for child support.
Jan. 2
William Trammell of Wadley was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a probation revocation.
Jacob Sanders of Lafayette was arrested on outstanding warrant for a probation revocation.
Jan. 3
Rachael Haynes of Jackson Gap was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
Jessica Smith of Dadeville was arrested for driving under the influence.
Alex Davis of Dadeville was arrested for a failure to appear child support.
Dadeville Police Department
Dec. 28
Robert Johnson, 60, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.
Willie France, 60, of Camp Hill was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
A report was filed for interference with custody that occurred in the Dadeville area.
Dec. 29
Ronnie Jones, 38, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on two counts of domestic violence on U.S. Highway 49 North.
Christopher Waldrep, 38, of Newell, Alabama was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Dec. 30
A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage and no injuries.
Dec. 31
Antonia Woody, 43, of Camp Hill was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Jan 1.
Collin Middleton, 29, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Alya Howard, 35, of Opelika was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription medication, and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.