Benjamin Russell was briefly on a soft lockdown as the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the Alexander City Special Response Group executed a search warrant near the school Friday morning.
Law enforcement arrested three Alexander City residents as part of the operation after officers received a tip about a home on Joseph Street.
“The investigation began when a concerned citizen reported juveniles purchasing marijuana approximately a block from the high school,” said Sgt. Fred White of the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force. “Controlled buys were then conducted by the task force which led to the search warrant.”
Execution of the search warrant started approximately 8 a.m. Friday morning and Benjamin Russell was put on lockdown temporarily.
“A soft lockdown was placed on Benjamin Russell High School due to the close proximity of the operation,” White said. “This was a precautionary measure by law enforcement personnel to protect the children of our community.”
Members of the Alexander City Special Response Group warned people in nearby businesses as they began to enter the property.
“They said get inside and stay,” one witness said. “I saw green men and knew something was up.”
The lockdown of Benjamin Russell was lifted shortly after law enforcement made entry in the home.
During the search, investigators recovered marijuana, digital scales and prescription narcotics.
Cody Barrett, 34, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $82,500 bond.
Corey Barrett, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $11,000 bond.
Megan Collins, 30, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
White said the investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County. She is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $11,000 bond.