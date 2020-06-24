A Birmingham man was arrested last week and charged with the November robbery of a convenience store on Jefferson Street in Alexander City.
Early Lanard Parker, 30, was arrested in Mobile by the Alexander City Police Department.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said investigators developed Parker as a suspect in the Nov. 22, 2019 robbery and had warrants for his arrest just days later.
“We put the warrants in the system,” Turner said. “We have to wait for him to turn up. If they leave the area, they are normally found during traffic stops or they are found after another crime.”
Turner said Parker was transported Friday from Mobile to the Tallapoosa County Jail after he was formally charged with first-degree robbery.
Turner said officers with ACPD were called to the store in the late evening Nov. 22.
“Parker came into the store, pulled a gun from his hoodie and asked for money,” Turner said. “He left the store on foot.”
The police report from the night indicates officers searched the area and soon realized Parker visited other stores.
“Officers pulled video from the Jefferson Street convenience store and other stores in the area,” Turner said. “He had tape on his face.”
Court records indicate Parker has had addresses in Goodwater, Alexander City and Roanoke.
According to court records, Parker was arrested in 2015 by the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and charged with three counts of possession of selling precursor chemicals. Parker pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in jail. Parker also pleaded guilty in 2017 to third-degree theft of property in Shelby County. His most recent arrest was in December 2019 in Mobile for first-degree theft.
Parker has a $20,000 bond available to him and as of Tuesday afternoon was still being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail.
Editor’s Note: A mugshot of Parker was not provided before Outlook press time Tuesday night.