A roofing contractor sits in the Tallapoosa County Jail after being arrested for criminal littering.
Jorge Guzman has been on the radar of the Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office since illegal dump sites of asphalt shingles appeared across northern Tallapoosa County last week.
“My investigators have been on this since last Monday when we got word a contractor was cleaning up a site just off Highway 22,” district attorney Jeremy Duerr said. “By Thursday we had enough to make an arrest but couldn’t find him.”
Duerr said despite the holiday, his team didn’t give up.
“We couldn’t find him,” Duerr said. “My folks were looking for him all weekend. They saw him (Monday) and stopped him.”
Duerr said Guzman is being held on a 72-hour investigative hold and more charges are possible.
Tallapoosa County District 3 commissioner John McKelvey signed the warrant against Guzman.
“My intentions are to get the county reimbursed for using taxpayer monies to clean it up,” McKelvey said. “We don’t want it to happen again.”
District 3 road crews have been cleaning up several illegal dump sites including sites on Daniel Road, Saxton Road, Highway 49 and Highway 22 near Hillabee Creek.
Guzman was at the Hillabee Creek site cleaning up parts of the site but denied dumping there. Guzman said his boss sent him to clean it up. After Monday, no further attempts were made to clean up the site.
The cleanup of the Hillabee Creek site was completed by the Alabama Department of Transportation on Monday afternoon.
Criminal littering is a Class B misdemeanor and if convicted of criminal littering, Guzman could face six months in jail and a $500 fine for the conviction up to a $3,000 fine.
Duerr said his office will seek restitution for the cleanup in addition to any fines for the illegal dumping if Guzman is convicted. “The Alabama Department of Transportation had equipment out at the Highway 22 site (Monday) cleaning up the mess,” Duerr said. “We will get them to fill out a restitution report.”
Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson said he is proud authorities were able to determine the culprit of the illegal dumping.
“This is a sweet victory because this time we were able to pin down to who was responsible,” Thompson said.
Thompson and Duerr hope this case puts everyone on notice illegal dumping is not welcomed.
“This is the kind of thing you want to make known is not acceptable in Tallapoosa County and the state,” Thompson said. “There are plenty of options to dispose of this properly.”
Duerr said, “I hope from this point forward this shows everyone you won’t be able to dump this stuff illegally. It’s awful to see this. It just shows a lack of respect.”