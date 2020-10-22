An unresponsive woman behind the wheel of a car that distracted traffic was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Multiple Dadeville police officers and EMTs with Tallapoosa Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene in front of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville about 1 p.m.
“We were called to the courthouse in reference to a person in a vehicle,” Dadeville police chief Jonathon Floyd said. “When officers arrived they determined a female was under the influence of alcohol and placed her under arrest.”
Witnesses around the courthouse said the vehicle had been parked for a couple hours. It was parked in two parking spaces directly in front of the courthouse and partially in the travel lanes of the one-directional travel lanes of Highway 49. One witness said it appeared the woman was asleep in the driver’s seat and another knocked on the window when the vehicle started to roll. The driver put the car in park and went back to sleep.
Floyd said the woman was transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail and will be charged with driving under the influence.