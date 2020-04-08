The Coosa County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in the Sunday evening murder of Prince Giles Pearson.
Not long after receiving a call about an altercation at a residence on Coosa County Road 85, Coosa County deputies took into custody Kevin Wesley Bell, 26, of Chambers County.
“Deputies and the Kellyton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call,” Coosa County sheriff Michael Howell said. “As they approached the residence, an individual from a nearby home told deputies that an individual had been shot inside.”
Howell said Pearson, 37, of Kellyton was found suffering from several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Howell said deputies were able to quickly detain Wesley who was trying to flee on foot.
“Mr. Bell was arrested and charged with murder and reckless endangerment,” Howell said.
The incident remains under investigation as Bell was being held in the Coosa County Jail with a $275,000 bond available to him as of press time Tuesday.