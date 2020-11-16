One man is in jail after running from the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Coosa County sheriff Michael Howell said a Coosa County deputy initiated a traffic stop Sunday night.
“A deputy encountered a vehicle traveling south on Highway 9 in excess of 90 mph,” Howell said. “The deputy attempted to stop the black Dodge Charger.”
Howell said the offender then turned onto U.S. Highway 280 East and headed toward Alexander City.
“The pursuit covered several roads and stopped at Koons III on Jefferson Street,” Howell said. “The deputy smelled alcohol on his breath.”
Howell said P.J. Whetstone, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, attempting to elude law enforce and reckless endangerment. Howell said the Alexander City Police Department aided in stopping Whetstone and no one was injured in the pursuit.
Howell said Whetstone offered law enforcement a reason why he didn’t stop.
“He said he didn’t think we would pursue beyond the Coosa County line,” Howell said.