After two weeks of running from law enforcement, a New Site man sits in the Tallapoosa County Jail.
Jeremy William Alford, 38, of New Site was arrested Saturday after law enforcement’s second attempt to arrest him for probation violations following a June court order revoking his probation. Only this time, more charges were added after he ran from the New Site Police Department.
Alford’s latest encounters with law enforcement leave him charged with resisting arrest and attempting to elude law enforcement from an encounter with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 16. The New Site Police Department has charged Alford with first-degree attempted assault for the encounter with its police officer Friday.
Court records describe an incident starting Friday, Aug. 28 when an officer from the New Site Police Department attempted to arrest Alford at his home on Cowpens Road.
“Alford was standing in the front yard when (a police officer) pulled up,” a probation report states. “When Alford saw (the police officer), he ran to the back of the residence.”
The police officer gave chase on foot instructing Alford to stop.
“Alford ran to a white Chevy Colorado and got in the vehicle,” the report states. “As Alford started the vehicle, (the police officer) opened the driver’s door and attempted to pull Alford from the vehicle and take him into custody. Alford accelerated the vehicle pulling (the police officer) with him.”
The police officer was able to disengage and “fired his weapon at the tires in an attempt to disable it.”
The report states Alford got away but was apprehended Saturday morning in Clay County.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said deputies attempted to serve the probation revocation warrants just days before.
“Two weeks ago, he took off on us,” Abbett said.
The incidents stem from Alford’s lack of complying with a probation order from November 2019. The charges for probation are from December 2018 when Alford pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alford was sentenced to 50 months in jail at the time with 12 months to serve and the remainder was suspended to serve probation.
Just days after he started serving probation, Alford was arrested in Randolph County for attempting to elude law enforcement and tampering with physical evidence.
In 2008 Alford entered a guilty plea for unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 years with a split sentence. He was released on probation and court records state he violated that probation.
Alford is in the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bail available to him.