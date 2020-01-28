The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and New Site Police Department seized synthetic marijuana, marijuana, LSD, ecstasy, cash and gun after trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated animal cruelty Tuesday.
Law enforcement went to a residence on Lashley Road near New Site looking for male suspect who killed his ex-girlfriend’s dog by shooting it in the head, according to a press release from the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
When officers went to serve the arrest warrant at the residence, narcotics were in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant, 73 grams of synthetic marijuana wax or Dab, 57 grams of marijuana, 12 strips of LSD and a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol were seized.
The task force also arrested 30-year-old Roger Malachi Reardon of New Site and charged him with two counts of chemical endangerment of a child, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reardon is currently being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond on an aggravated animal cruelty charge.
The task force joined parole officers to serve an arrest and search warrant on Cornerstone Drive. According to the press release, investigators seized 3 grams of marijuana, ecstasy and $1,470 in cash.
Law enforcement arrested Keozjhae Johnson, 20, of Alexander City and charged him with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson was transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail and had no bond available at press time.
The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.