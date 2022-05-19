Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office from May 12 to May 18 May 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kayla Evans Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 18• Amber Vinson of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear first-degree theft of property.May 17• A resident of Highway 50 filed a report of theft.• James Sanders of Birmingham was arrested for failure to appear receiving stolen property.May 16• A residence of Macedonia Road filed a report of theft of a stolen vehicle.• A report was filed in the area of Air Force Road in reference to theft of a boat.May 14 Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Members Only Newsletters Manage your lists Sign up for our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists • James Cranford of Pelham was arrested for driving while intoxicated.• A resident of Highway 49 South filed a theft report.• Quintavious Green of Mckelvey Street in Dadeville was arrested on outstanding failure to appear child support.May 13• Ashley Mann of Montgomery was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear child support warrant.May 12• A report was filed for domestic violence assault in the area of Rock Springs Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Report Criminal Law Civil Law Crime Road Resident Child Support Assault Domestic Violence Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 89° Sunny Humidity: 48% Feels Like: 93° Heat Index: 93° Wind: 8 mph Wind Chill: 89° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 05:41:39 AM Sunset: 07:38:49 PM Dew Point: 66° Visibility: 10 mi Today Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Do you believe a college degree is necessary for a successful career? You voted: YES NO Vote View Results Back Stay informed with our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up