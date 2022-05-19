STOCK - Sheriff
Kayla Evans

May 18

• Amber Vinson of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear first-degree theft of property.

May 17

• A resident of Highway 50 filed a report of theft.

• James Sanders of Birmingham was arrested for failure to appear receiving stolen property.

May 16

• A residence of Macedonia Road filed a report of theft of a stolen vehicle.

• A report was filed in the area of Air Force Road in reference to theft of a boat.

May 14

• James Cranford of Pelham was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• A resident of Highway 49 South filed a theft report.

• Quintavious Green of Mckelvey Street in Dadeville was arrested on outstanding failure to appear child support.

May 13

• Ashley Mann of Montgomery was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear child support warrant.

May 12

• A report was filed for domestic violence assault in the area of Rock Springs Road.

 

