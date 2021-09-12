Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
Sept. 9
• A resident of Ponder Camp Road in Dadeville filed a report for assault.
Sept. 8
• A resident of Highway 49 South in Notasulga field a freeport for allowing livestock at large.
• A resident of Powell Drive in Jacksons Gap filed a report for theft of property first degree.
Sept. 7
• John Alexander of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
Sept. 6
• A subject on Jackson Road in Camp Hill filed a report to domestic violence.
Sept. 5
• Khalif kellum of South 4th Street in Opelika was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assualt first degree.
Sept. 4
• A resident of Denver Road filed a report for harassment.
• Tamekia Russell of Adams Street in Alexander City was arrested on outstanding warrants for assault third and criminal mischief third.
Sept. 3
• A resident of Dudleyville Road in Dadeville filed a report for domestic violence.
• A resident of Win Blue Road in Dadeville filed a report for burglary and theft of property.
• William Tramell of Cooledge Street in Wadley was arrested for outstanding warrants failure to appear burglary third, breaking and entering a vehicle, theft of property third and theft of property first.