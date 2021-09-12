STOCK - Sheriff
Kayla Evans

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

Sept. 9

• A resident of Ponder Camp Road in Dadeville filed a report for assault.

Sept. 8

• A resident of Highway 49 South in Notasulga field a freeport for allowing livestock at large.

• A resident of Powell Drive in Jacksons Gap filed a report for theft of property first degree.

Sept. 7

• John Alexander of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.

Sept. 6

• A subject on Jackson Road in Camp Hill filed a report to domestic violence.

Sept. 5

• Khalif kellum of South 4th Street in Opelika was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assualt first degree.

Sept. 4

• A resident of Denver Road filed a report for harassment.

• Tamekia Russell of Adams Street in Alexander City was arrested on outstanding warrants for assault third and criminal mischief third.

Sept. 3

• A resident of Dudleyville Road in Dadeville filed a report for domestic violence.

• A resident of Win Blue Road in Dadeville filed a report for burglary and theft of property.

• William Tramell of Cooledge Street in Wadley was arrested for outstanding warrants failure to appear burglary third, breaking and entering a vehicle, theft of property third and theft of property first.

