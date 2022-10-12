Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
• Quantina Marbury of Washington Street in Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear possession of marjuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hayden Holton of County Road 857 in Montevallo was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to comply, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 3
• Sandy Penton of Oakland Avenue in Sylacauga was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
Oct. 1
• Evelynn Golden of Alexander City was arrested for an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.
Sept. 30
• Michael Johnson of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant for probation revocation.
Sept. 29
• Mekel Russell of Parkway Court in Alexander City was arrested on a grand jury indictment for burglary.
Sept. 28
• A resident of Lee Road 281 in Salem filed a report for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• A resident of Martin Terrace in Dadeville filed a report for harassment.
