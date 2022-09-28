Sept. 27
• David Lee Wyckoff of Alexander City was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
• Ronald Cozart of Alexander City was arrested on two grand jury indictments for felony domestic violence in the third degree.
• Williams Kamon Russell of Dadeville was arrested on a grand jury indictment for hindering prosecution in the first degree.
Sept. 25
• A resident of Jacksons Gap Way in Jacksons Gap filed a report for theft of property fourth.
• A resident of Peckerwood Road in Jacksons Gap filed a report for domestic violence harassment.
• Lonneia Floyd of South Road in Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.
• Ashley Guillot of Royal Carriage Drive in Montgomery was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.
Sept. 24
• Morgan Holley of Cook Drive in Sylacauga was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.
• Frendsedrick Thomas of Highway 115 in Kellyton was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear possession of marijuana first degree.
• Treyvious Alvies of Christian Street in Dadeville was arrested on three grand jury indictments for theft of property first degree, interference with domestic violence call and theft of property third degree.
Sept. 23
• Cedrick Payne of M Street in Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.
Sept. 22
• Faith Rush of Camp Hill was arrested on a grand jury indictment for burglary third degree.
• Chaz Russell of Alexander City was arrested on a grand jury indictment for burglary first.
• Lorenza Adamson of Alexander City was arrested on grand jury indictments for assault second degree and reckless endangerment.
• Robert Charsha of Alexander City was arrested on grand jury indictments for rape first and rape second.
• Spencer Forbes of Alexander City was arrested on grand jury indictments for sexual abuse first and enticing a child.
• Obbie Davis of Alexander City was arrested on grand jury indictments for felony driving under the influence.
Sept. 21
• Robdarius Smith of Tuskegee was arrested for an outstanding warrant of failure to appear assault.
• Marquita Chislom of Jacksons Gap was arrested for an outstanding grand jury indictment.