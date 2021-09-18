Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
Sept. 16
• A subject on Big Buck Road in Daviston filed a report in reference to harassment.
Sept. 14
• Nicole Hines of Bradley Road in Wetumpka was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear theft of property first.
• Adrian Mosley of Dreamland Road in Dadeville was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence second stalking.
• Rufus Vines of North Main Street in Camp Hill was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to register and SORNA violation.
Sept. 13
• Shakayla Johnson of Highway 29 South in Tuskegee was arrested for failure to appear assault first degree.
• A resident of Martin Terrence in Dadeville filed a report for assault.
Sept. 11
• Tony Heard of Alexander City was arrested on a failure to appear child support.
• A subject on North Thornton Road in Dadeville filed a report in reference to domestic violence.