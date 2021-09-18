STOCK - Sheriff
Kayla Evans

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

Sept. 16

• A subject on Big Buck Road in Daviston filed a report in reference to harassment.

Sept. 14

• Nicole Hines of Bradley Road in Wetumpka was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear theft of property first.

• Adrian Mosley of Dreamland Road in Dadeville was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence second stalking.

• Rufus Vines of North Main Street in Camp Hill was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to register and SORNA violation.

Sept. 13

• Shakayla Johnson of Highway 29 South in Tuskegee was arrested for failure to appear assault first degree.

• A resident of Martin Terrence in Dadeville filed a report for assault.

Sept. 11

• Tony Heard of Alexander City was arrested on a failure to appear child support.

• A subject on North Thornton Road in Dadeville filed a report in reference to domestic violence.

