• Cornelius Lockheart of Grist Mill Court in Dadeville was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
• A resident of Frog Hollow Road in Tallassee filed a report for domestic violence.
Oct. 20
• Delon Herron of O Street in Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear arraignment.
• A resident of Bama Park Road in Dadeville filed a report for criminal trespass third.
• Curtis Brown Jr. of Adair Drive in Dadeville was arrested for resisting arrest, attempt to elued and driving under the influence.
• A resident of South Wesson Street in Tallassee filed a report for theft of property fourth.
• A resident of West Ridge Drive in Dadeville filed a report for burglary of a residence and theft of property second.
Oct. 19
• James Hall of Tuskegee was arrested for failure to appear child support.
• A subject on Santa Barbara Drive in Dadeville filed a report in reference to domestic violence third.
Oct. 18
• A resident of Horseshoe Bend Road in Dadeville filed a report for harassment.
Oct. 17
• A subject on Lovelady Road in Dadeville filed a report in reference to domestic violence third degree.
Oct. 16
• Jason Jacques of Highway 22 East in New Site was arrested for an outstanding warrant for grand jury indictments possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 15
• Larry Collins of South Road in Alexander City was arrested for outstanding warrants, three grand jury indictments for unlawful distribution of controlled substances and four failure to appear arraignments.
• Terry Kelly of 21st Street in Ensley was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear arraignment.
• Christopher Lawson of Washington Street in Alexander City was arrested for outstanding warrants for two grand jury indictments for shooting into an unoccupied building or vehicle, two grand jury indictments for throwing dead weapons, grand jury indictments for inciting riot, riot, failure to disperse, reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal mischief third.
• A resident on Highway 120 in Notasulga filed a report for harassment.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.