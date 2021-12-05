• A resident of Notasulga Road in Notasulga filed a report for harassment.
• Brandon Ruff of Autalga Street in Wetumpka was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear possession of marijuana.
Dec. 1
• Andrew Jones of Goodwater Road in Goodwater was arrested for outstanding warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and theft of property third.
• Ryan Nix of Bishop Street in Alexander City was arrested for outstanding warrants for discharging a gun into an occupied building, discharging a gun into an unoccupied building and reckless endangerment.
• Garett Garner of Maple Circle in Adamsville was arrested for outstanding warrants for failure to appear possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 30
• Jimmy Freeman of Reese Road in Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear child support.
Nov. 26
• A resident of Ford Road in Notasulga filed a report for theft of property first.
• A resident of Highway 22 East in New Site filed a report for criminal mischief third.
Nov. 25
• A resident of Robinson Road in Alexander City filed a report for assault.
• A resident of Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report for harassment.
Nov. 24
• Jaylen Finley of 13th Avenue in Alexander City was arrested at the Dallas County Sheriff's Department on three grand jury indictments for robbery, burglary and theft.
Nov. 23
• Eldricus Crayton of Depot Drive in Jacksons Gap was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
• David Mays of Macedonia Road in Tallassee was arrested for an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.
Nov. 22
• Alquavious Howell of Coosa county Road 91 in Alexander City was arrested on grand jury indictments for two counts shooting into an unoccupied building, two counts throwing a deadly weapon, inciting a riot, failure to disperse, reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal mischief.
Nov. 21
• A resident of County Road 89 filed a report for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• A resident of Tallapoosa Street in Notasulga filed a report for theft of property first.
• A resident of Gravel Pit Drive in Tallassee filed a report for theft of property and criminal mischief.
Nov. 20
• A resident of Lowe Road in Notasulga filed a report for harassment.
• Hubert Heflin of Woodside Drive in Jacksons Gap was arrested for domestic violence third harassment.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
The Alexander City Board of Education is "very, very close" to securing a location for a Benjamin Russell High School campus at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex, all but ensuring the abandonment of a new school on the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and State Highway 63.