STOCK - police lights
Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

Dec. 2

• A resident of Notasulga Road in Notasulga filed a report for harassment.

• Brandon Ruff of Autalga Street in Wetumpka was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear possession of marijuana.

Dec. 1

• Andrew Jones of Goodwater Road in Goodwater was arrested for outstanding warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and theft of property third.

• Ryan Nix of Bishop Street in Alexander City was arrested for outstanding warrants for discharging a gun into an occupied building, discharging a gun into an unoccupied building and reckless endangerment.

• Garett Garner of Maple Circle in Adamsville was arrested for outstanding warrants for failure to appear possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 30

• Jimmy Freeman of Reese Road in Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear child support.

Nov. 26

• A resident of Ford Road in Notasulga filed a report for theft of property first.

• A resident of Highway 22 East in New Site filed a report for criminal mischief third.

Nov. 25

• A resident of Robinson Road in Alexander City filed a report for assault.

• A resident of Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report for harassment.

Nov. 24

• Jaylen Finley of 13th Avenue in Alexander City was arrested at the Dallas County Sheriff's Department on three grand jury indictments for robbery, burglary and theft.

Nov. 23

• Eldricus Crayton of Depot Drive in Jacksons Gap was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.

• David Mays of Macedonia Road in Tallassee was arrested for an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.

Nov. 22

• Alquavious Howell of Coosa county Road 91 in Alexander City was arrested on grand jury indictments for two counts shooting into an unoccupied building, two counts throwing a deadly weapon, inciting a riot, failure to disperse, reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal mischief.

Nov. 21

• A resident of County Road 89 filed a report for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• A resident of Tallapoosa Street in Notasulga filed a report for theft of property first.

• A resident of Gravel Pit Drive in Tallassee filed a report for theft of property and criminal mischief.

Nov. 20

• A resident of Lowe Road in Notasulga filed a report for harassment.

• Hubert Heflin of Woodside Drive in Jacksons Gap was arrested for domestic violence third harassment.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you