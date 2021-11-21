Police Reports

Nov. 18

• Richard Peppers of Quiet Lane in Alexander City was arrested on two outstanding grand jury indictments for possession of controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

• Grover Lyles of North Johnson Street in Tallassee was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.

Nov. 17

• Willie Whetstone of I Street in Alexander City was arrested for an outstanding warrant for bond revocation.

• Travis Jones of Dudleyville Road in Buttson was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.

Nov. 15

• Mtthew Travis Hill of Wadley was arrested on a grand jury indictment for theft of property first.

• A resident of Madwind Road in Jacksons Gap filed a report for fraud.

Nov. 13

• Stephen Gibson of Fern Ridge Lane in Dadeville was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Kimberly Mazzilli of Creek Road in Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Nov. 12

• A resident of Beulah Road in Dadeville filed a report for burglary of a residence.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

