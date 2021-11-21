Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18 Nov 21, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 18• Richard Peppers of Quiet Lane in Alexander City was arrested on two outstanding grand jury indictments for possession of controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.• Grover Lyles of North Johnson Street in Tallassee was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.Nov. 17• Willie Whetstone of I Street in Alexander City was arrested for an outstanding warrant for bond revocation.• Travis Jones of Dudleyville Road in Buttson was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.Nov. 15• Mtthew Travis Hill of Wadley was arrested on a grand jury indictment for theft of property first.• A resident of Madwind Road in Jacksons Gap filed a report for fraud.Nov. 13• Stephen Gibson of Fern Ridge Lane in Dadeville was arrested for driving under the influence.• Kimberly Mazzilli of Creek Road in Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.Nov. 12• A resident of Beulah Road in Dadeville filed a report for burglary of a residence. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Outstanding Warrant Resident Controlled Substance Crime Criminal Law Law Police Report Grand Jury Revocation Theft Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 55° Cloudy Humidity: 77% Feels Like: 55° Heat Index: 55° Wind: 3 mph Wind Chill: 55° UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 06:19:53 AM Sunset: 04:39:09 PM Dew Point: 48° Visibility: 10 mi Today Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Rain. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. UpcomingRadar7 Day Online Poll Will you be cooking a turkey and a ham for Thanksgiving, or just a turkey? You voted: Turkey and ham Turkey only Vote View Results Back