STOCK - Sheriff
Kayla Evans

July 12

• Corie Burns of West Lafayette was arrested on three outstanding warrants for failure to appear child support.

• A resident of Cowpens Road in Alexander City filed a report for harassment.

• A resident of Booger Hollow Road filed a report for theft of property.

• A resident of High Top Circle in Jacksons Gap filed a report for harassing communications.

July 11

• Xavier Thomas of McClellan Way in Decatur was arrested on an outstanding warrant for harassment.

• Robert Lancaster of Center Street in Alexander City was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

July 8

• James Newton of Jacksons Gap was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.

• A resident of Marin Parkway in Dadeville filed a theft report.

July 6

• Jerry Jones of Town Creek Road in Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault.

• Jennifer Kelly of Andrew Jackson Road in Alexander City was arrested on outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.

• Jarvis Black of Williams Avenue in Camp Hill was arrested on outstanding warrants for four failure to appear possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 4

• Christopher Clardy of Jacksons Gap was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant.

July 3

• Brian Jones of Powell Drive in Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence.

• Michael Patterson of Highway 63 North in Alexander City was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear theft of property and failure to appear breaking and entering a vehicle.

July 2

• Akeem Russell of Robinwood Drive in Alexander City was arrested on grand jury indictments for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

July 1

• Vincent Bias of County Road in Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• A resident of Herren Camp Road filed a report for theft.

June 30

• Joshua Bolan of Alexander City was arrested for an outstanding contempt of court warrant.

• James Taunton of Tallassee was arrested on an outstanding grand jury indictment warrant.

June 29

• Johnathan Wright of Alexander City was arrested for receiving stolen property.

 

