• Corie Burns of West Lafayette was arrested on three outstanding warrants for failure to appear child support.
• A resident of Cowpens Road in Alexander City filed a report for harassment.
• A resident of Booger Hollow Road filed a report for theft of property.
• A resident of High Top Circle in Jacksons Gap filed a report for harassing communications.
July 11
• Xavier Thomas of McClellan Way in Decatur was arrested on an outstanding warrant for harassment.
• Robert Lancaster of Center Street in Alexander City was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
July 8
• James Newton of Jacksons Gap was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
• A resident of Marin Parkway in Dadeville filed a theft report.
July 6
• Jerry Jones of Town Creek Road in Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault.
• Jennifer Kelly of Andrew Jackson Road in Alexander City was arrested on outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.
• Jarvis Black of Williams Avenue in Camp Hill was arrested on outstanding warrants for four failure to appear possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 4
• Christopher Clardy of Jacksons Gap was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant.
July 3
• Brian Jones of Powell Drive in Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence.
• Michael Patterson of Highway 63 North in Alexander City was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear theft of property and failure to appear breaking and entering a vehicle.
July 2
• Akeem Russell of Robinwood Drive in Alexander City was arrested on grand jury indictments for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
July 1
• Vincent Bias of County Road in Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• A resident of Herren Camp Road filed a report for theft.
June 30
• Joshua Bolan of Alexander City was arrested for an outstanding contempt of court warrant.
• James Taunton of Tallassee was arrested on an outstanding grand jury indictment warrant.
June 29
• Johnathan Wright of Alexander City was arrested for receiving stolen property.