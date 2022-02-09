Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8 Feb 9, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kayla Evans Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Feb. 8• Marcus Smith of Veazey Road in Alexander City was arrested for an outstanding warrant for child support.• Emitt Evans of Johnson Drive in Jacksons Gap was arrested for an outstanding warrant for child support.Feb. 7• Jacob Arrington of Rock Springs Road in Jacksons Gap was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft of property first.• Kimberly Perkins of Highway 63 North in Alexander City was arrested on outstanding warrants for probation revocation and grand jury indictment for SORNA violation.• A resident of Holiday Drive in Dadeville filed a report for theft of property. Feb. 6• Darrin Langley of Village Street in Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear child support.Feb. 5• Brent Russell of J Street in Alexander City was arrested for protection order violation.Feb. 3• A resident of Highway 63 North in Alexander City filed a report for criminal mischief. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Outstanding Warrant Law Criminal Law Civil Law Resident Johnson Drive Child Support Theft Report Grand Jury Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 62° Humidity: 24% Feels Like: 61° Heat Index: 62° Wind: 9 mph Wind Chill: 61° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:32:25 AM Sunset: 05:24 PM Dew Point: 25° Visibility: 10 mi Today Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Generally sunny. High 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll What sort of businesses would you most like to see come to Alexander City? You voted: Retail Recreation Food Vote View Results Back