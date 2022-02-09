STOCK - Sheriff
Kayla Evans

Feb. 8

• Marcus Smith of Veazey Road in Alexander City was arrested for an outstanding warrant for child support.

• Emitt Evans of Johnson Drive in Jacksons Gap was arrested for an outstanding warrant for child support.

Feb. 7

• Jacob Arrington of Rock Springs Road in Jacksons Gap was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft of property first.

• Kimberly Perkins of Highway 63 North in Alexander City was arrested on outstanding warrants for probation revocation and grand jury indictment for SORNA violation.

• A resident of Holiday Drive in Dadeville filed a report for theft of property.

Feb. 6

• Darrin Langley of Village Street in Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear child support.

Feb. 5

• Brent Russell of J Street in Alexander City was arrested for protection order violation.

Feb. 3

• A resident of Highway 63 North in Alexander City filed a report for criminal mischief.

 

