STOCK - Sheriff
Kayla Evans

Feb. 22

• A report was taken on Ford Road in Notasulga for burglary.

Feb. 21

• Deonta Lucas of Eagle Circle in Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence.

Feb. 18

• Jonathan Wright of Newman Road in Alexander City was arrested for probation revocation. 

• Tabitha Reed of Newman Road in Alexander City was arrested on a grand jury indictment for theft of property and receiving stolen property.

• Terry Teague of Cherokee Road in Alexander City was arrested on a grand jury indictment of domestic violence strangulation.

Feb. 17

• John Wyndham of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding grand jury indictment.

• A resident of Pier Point Drive in Dadeville filed a report for theft.

Feb. 16

• Charles Brooks of Alexander City was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

• A resident of Sunset Lane in Dadeville filed a report for theft.

• Christopher Kirk of Sylacauga was arrested on warrants for probation violation.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

