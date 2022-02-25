Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22 Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kayla Evans Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Feb. 22• A report was taken on Ford Road in Notasulga for burglary.Feb. 21• Deonta Lucas of Eagle Circle in Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence.Feb. 18• Jonathan Wright of Newman Road in Alexander City was arrested for probation revocation. • Tabitha Reed of Newman Road in Alexander City was arrested on a grand jury indictment for theft of property and receiving stolen property.• Terry Teague of Cherokee Road in Alexander City was arrested on a grand jury indictment of domestic violence strangulation.Feb. 17 • John Wyndham of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding grand jury indictment.• A resident of Pier Point Drive in Dadeville filed a report for theft.Feb. 16• Charles Brooks of Alexander City was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.• A resident of Sunset Lane in Dadeville filed a report for theft.• Christopher Kirk of Sylacauga was arrested on warrants for probation violation.• A resident of Sunset Lane in Dadeville filed a report for theft. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Resident Dadeville Criminal Law Crime Law Probation Grand Jury Report Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 56° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 70% Feels Like: 55° Heat Index: 56° Wind: 6 mph Wind Chill: 55° UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 06:16:07 AM Sunset: 05:38 PM Dew Point: 47° Visibility: 10 mi Today Sun and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly clear early then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 65F. Winds light and variable. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll How do you feel about a lottery in Alabama? You voted: For Against Vote View Results Back