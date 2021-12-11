Police Reports

Dec. 9

• Danny Floyd of Crenshaw Street in Camp Hill was arrested at the Clay County Detention Center on a warrant for probation revocation.

• Conelius Ricks of Stewart Street in Tallassee was arrested on a bench warrant.

• Angela Pearson of Steward Street in Tallassee was arrested on a warrant for criminal trespassing.

Dec. 8

• Billy Joe Berry Jr. of County Road 89 North in Camp Hill was arrested at the Chambers County Jail on a warrant for assault third.

• A resident of Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report for domestic violence.

Dec. 6

• Christopher Price of Hummingbird Drive in Camp Hill was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence strangulation.

• Natasha Burnette of Ashby Avenue in Sylacauga was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit.

• A resident of Lakeview Ridge in Dadeville filed a report for identity theft.

Dec. 5

• A resident of Kelly Drive in Piedmont filed a report for theft of property from a vehicle.

Dec. 3

• A resident of Washington Boulevard in Tallassee filed a report for theft of property.

• Hayden Ellerbe of Sanford Road in Alexander City was arrested at the Elmore County Jail on a probation violation warrant.

• A resident of Mullican Road in Dadeville filed a report for theft of property.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

