• Danny Floyd of Crenshaw Street in Camp Hill was arrested at the Clay County Detention Center on a warrant for probation revocation.
• Conelius Ricks of Stewart Street in Tallassee was arrested on a bench warrant.
• Angela Pearson of Steward Street in Tallassee was arrested on a warrant for criminal trespassing.
Dec. 8
• Billy Joe Berry Jr. of County Road 89 North in Camp Hill was arrested at the Chambers County Jail on a warrant for assault third.
• A resident of Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report for domestic violence.
Dec. 6
• Christopher Price of Hummingbird Drive in Camp Hill was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence strangulation.
• Natasha Burnette of Ashby Avenue in Sylacauga was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit.
• A resident of Lakeview Ridge in Dadeville filed a report for identity theft.
Dec. 5
• A resident of Kelly Drive in Piedmont filed a report for theft of property from a vehicle.
Dec. 3
• A resident of Washington Boulevard in Tallassee filed a report for theft of property.
• Hayden Ellerbe of Sanford Road in Alexander City was arrested at the Elmore County Jail on a probation violation warrant.
• A resident of Mullican Road in Dadeville filed a report for theft of property.
