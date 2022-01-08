Police Reports

Jan. 4

• A resident on Denver Road in Dadeville filed a report for theft of property.

Jan. 3

• Tamekia Russell of Adams Street in Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear arraignment.

• Kenneth Moon of Brighton Road in Birmingham was arrested on six grand jury indictments.

Jan. 1

• William Knox of Weoka Road in Wetumpka was arrested for domestic violence third.

• Dakota Gaither of Heatherwood Drive in Alexander City was arrested for giving a false name to the police.

• Deodrick Harris of J Street in Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• A resident of Lakeview Drive in Dadeville filed a report for domestic violence and criminal mischief.

• A resident of Williams Drive in Jacksons Gap filed a report for harassing communications.

• Michael Wyckoff of Horseshoe Bend Road in Jacksons Gap was arrested for obstructing government operations.

• Melissa Hutchins of Horseshoe Bend Road in Jacksons Gap was arrested for attempting to elude.

Dec. 29

• Labrenikin Hutchins of Lindsey Road in Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation identity theft.

Dec. 27

• Andre Moore of Muskogee Trail in Tallassee was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.

• Jacoby Lawson of Old Kellyton Road in Alexander City was arrested for probation violation.

• Elizabeth Snow of Sylacauga was arrested on warrant for failure to appear attempt to commit a control substance crime.

Dec. 26

• A church on Highway 50 filed a report for criminal mischief.

• A resident of Buttson Road in Dadeville filed a report for theft of property.

• Von Dale Silmon of Washington Street in Alexander City was arrested on two grand jury indictments for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 24

• Latoya Chisholm of County Road 24 in Auburn was arrested for probation revocation.

Dec. 23

• A resident of Moonbrook Drive in Dadeville filed a report of domestic violence harassment.

• Dannie Corley of East Church Street in Jacksons Gap was arrested on two counts of failure to appear child support.

Dec. 22

• Michael Ray Caldwell of Tower Street in New Site was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear child support.

• Latoya Kelley of North Central Avenue in Alexander City was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

