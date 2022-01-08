Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4 Jan 8, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jan. 4• A resident on Denver Road in Dadeville filed a report for theft of property.Jan. 3• Tamekia Russell of Adams Street in Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear arraignment.• Kenneth Moon of Brighton Road in Birmingham was arrested on six grand jury indictments.Jan. 1• William Knox of Weoka Road in Wetumpka was arrested for domestic violence third.• Dakota Gaither of Heatherwood Drive in Alexander City was arrested for giving a false name to the police.• Deodrick Harris of J Street in Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.• A resident of Lakeview Drive in Dadeville filed a report for domestic violence and criminal mischief.• A resident of Williams Drive in Jacksons Gap filed a report for harassing communications.• Michael Wyckoff of Horseshoe Bend Road in Jacksons Gap was arrested for obstructing government operations.• Melissa Hutchins of Horseshoe Bend Road in Jacksons Gap was arrested for attempting to elude.Dec. 29• Labrenikin Hutchins of Lindsey Road in Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation identity theft.Dec. 27• Andre Moore of Muskogee Trail in Tallassee was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.• Jacoby Lawson of Old Kellyton Road in Alexander City was arrested for probation violation.• Elizabeth Snow of Sylacauga was arrested on warrant for failure to appear attempt to commit a control substance crime.Dec. 26• A church on Highway 50 filed a report for criminal mischief.• A resident of Buttson Road in Dadeville filed a report for theft of property.• Von Dale Silmon of Washington Street in Alexander City was arrested on two grand jury indictments for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia.Dec. 24• Latoya Chisholm of County Road 24 in Auburn was arrested for probation revocation.Dec. 23• A resident of Moonbrook Drive in Dadeville filed a report of domestic violence harassment.• Dannie Corley of East Church Street in Jacksons Gap was arrested on two counts of failure to appear child support.Dec. 22• Michael Ray Caldwell of Tower Street in New Site was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear child support.• Latoya Kelley of North Central Avenue in Alexander City was arrested on a grand jury indictment. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Indictment Crime Criminal Law Linguistics Law Police Resident Grand Jury Lindsey Road Probation Violation Theft Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 52° Humidity: 33% Feels Like: 49° Heat Index: 52° Wind: 7 mph Wind Chill: 49° UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 06:47:17 AM Sunset: 04:53:56 PM Dew Point: 24° Visibility: 10 mi Today Sunny to partly cloudy. High 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Showers early then thundershowers developing later in the day. High 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Do you support the mask mandate in Alex City Schools? You voted: YES NO Vote View Results Back