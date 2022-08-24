• Carlton Goodman Jr. of Dade Street in Dadeville was arrested on grand jury indictments for receiving stolen property second, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana second and two counts of attempting to elude.
• A resident of Walker Road in Camp Hill filed a report for domestic violence third.
• A resident of Henderson Road in Notasulga filed a report for criminal trespassing third.
• Breanna Glenn of Cornerstone Drive in Alexander City was arrested on two outstanding warrants for probation revocation.
Aug. 20
• Justin Berry of Dadeville was arrested for outstanding failure to appear child support warrant.
