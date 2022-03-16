Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department for March 9 to March 14 Mar 16, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kayla Evans Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 14• Travis Dansby of Jeffrey Drive in Montgomery was arrested for outstanding warrants for failure to appear child support.March 9• Randy Woodyard of Highway 49 South in Dadeville was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.• Bryan Taylor of Old Kellyton Road in Alexander City was arrested for a probation violation. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Outstanding Warrant Law Criminal Law Child Support Department For March 9 Violation Incident Tallapoosa County Arrest Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 61° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 82% Feels Like: 61° Heat Index: 61° Wind: 2 mph Wind Chill: 61° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:52:51 AM Sunset: 06:52:42 PM Dew Point: 55° Visibility: 10 mi Today Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 73F. Winds light and variable. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Should parents be allowed opportunity to vote in new Alex City Schools superintendent? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back