STOCK - Sheriff
Kayla Evans

March 14

• Travis Dansby of Jeffrey Drive in Montgomery was arrested for outstanding warrants for failure to appear child support.

March 9

• Randy Woodyard of Highway 49 South in Dadeville was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear child support.

• Bryan Taylor of Old Kellyton Road in Alexander City was arrested for a probation violation.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

