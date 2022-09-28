• A report was filed for two counts of theft of property third that occurred on U.S. Highway 280.
• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred on Adams Street.
• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred on North Oak Street.
Sept. 26
• Courtney Alvies, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property on McKelvey Street.
Sept. 25
• A report was filed for harassing communications that occurred on Dink Street.
Sept. 23
• Cedrick Payne, 45, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana first on U.S. Highway 280.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
• Bret Lynch, 29, of Alexander City was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Vantavious Westbrooks, 23, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sept. 22
• Kendrick Sands, 19, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear on U.S. Highway 280.
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on Adams Drive resulting in major damage. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported one person.
Sept. 21
• Justin Moore, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.
• Samuel Bishop, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on U. S. Highway 280.
• Edward Heard, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence, attempting to elude, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief second, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment on U.S. Highway 280.
...DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY AND TOMORROW...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA...
* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.
* IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and breezy
conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.
&&
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.